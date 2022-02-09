Submit Release
Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on How Mental Health Practices Can Market Through Local SEO

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing released a new guide that provides mental health practices with some tools to market through local SEO. Although more people have turned to teletherapy and online mental health services, many still visit mental health clinics in person.

If clinic owners want to grow their client base, they should market through local SEO. One of the easiest ways to gain more traffic is Google My Business.

A practice’s Google My Business profile is the most important tool for local marketing. Many people use Google to search, so people won't choose their practice without being an available business option. This tool allows clinics to include their location, hours, and how to contact them.

Clinics should aim for being the top result when people search for mental health services. They can achieve this by hitting three key ways that Google ranks businesses.

1. Relevance
2. Distance
3. Prominence

Ensuring the clinic meets these standards will ensure that they pop up on local search results.

Clinics should also add long-tail keywords to their website to come up on voice searches. More people are switching to voice searching through technology like smart speakers. Clinics should aim for being a top result when someone searches by location.

Mental health practices should still aim for the best SEO practices. This includes providing high-quality content on their website with at least 300 words on each page with carefully chosen keywords in headings, the title, and throughout the copy.

Beacon Media + Marketing digs deep when helping mental health clients discover their brand and market themselves. They always start the branding process with a conversation with their clients, asking the right questions to understand the “why” behind their work and what value they bring to their patients. People interested in growing their mental health brand can access the Beacon Media + Marketing website for more information.

Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on How Mental Health Practices Can Market Through Local SEO

