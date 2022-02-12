Submit Release
Infoceptor and Nexym partner up to report breaking news on top world events, technology and finance

Infoceptor becomes a prime news source for Nexym’s breaking news section to provide up to date information on world events, technology and finance.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexym, your source for news and media, has partnered with Infoceptor to bring even more up to date breaking news on world events and trending topics in technology and finance. Infoceptor, a trusted breaking news source, will provide greater coverage to the Nexym network.

