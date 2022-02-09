Ape Casting Call - Hollywood TV Show, Based On Bored Ape Yacht Club Characters
MouseBelt, a leading crypto ecosystem, has announced an open casting call for holders of Bored Ape and Mutant Ape NFTs from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12
Bringing celebrity talent and animating NFTs on this scale is something that's never been done before.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MouseBelt–an ecosystem building the future of blockchain innovation and education–announced they are working to produce the first-ever feature TV show showcasing an all Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) cast. This is only the latest investment in Hollywood grade productions by the team, who, for the last 2 years, have been creating blockchain related content with the aim of bringing the next billion users to crypto. The company is now inviting BAYC holders to participate by whitelisting their apes as cast members in upcoming productions.
— Roshan Mirajkar, owner of Mutant Ape #452 and VP of Marketing at Mousebelt
After consistently executing on the world's largest virtual conference (REIMAGINE), a #1 Hollywood docuseries (COINS), and their most recent stunt of employing the world’s first NFT character (Mutant Ape #452) to host their conference, MouseBelt is uniquely positioned to engage the growing BAYC community. This casting call is open to the first 3,000 apes owners who white list here (apetvshow.com) and on February 12th Mousebelt will randomly select 100 cast members out of the initial list of 3,000.
Joining Mousebelt on the project are both:
- Orlando John (orlandojohn.com), globally recognized talent manager representing several top talents in Hollywood
- Bored Ape Studio (boredapestudios.com), a top creative agency focused on bringing BAYC and MAYC to life. Most recently the studio has gone viral with Metaverse fan creations such as Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon (PH/JF), Martin Garrix and GQ (MG/GQ), and Post Malone and Jimmy Fallon (PM/JF)
MouseBelt is currently in talks with major distribution partners, A-list celebrities, and popular BAYC holders interested in having a cameo in the production.
Roshan Mirajkar, owner of Mutant Ape #452 and VP of Marketing at Mousebelt said, "bringing celebrity talent and animating NFTs on this scale is something that's never been done before. This is an opportunity for millions of people to learn about a new cultural phenomenon through stories from the community members themselves.”
Mousebelt will reveal more details such as committed a-list actors, NFT pre-sale, and a list of the one hundred randomly selected apes who will be considered to be casted in this first ever celebrity voice over animated tv show over the coming weeks.
About Mousebelt
Mousebelt is an ecosystem promoting blockchain innovation by supporting hands-on development of the emerging projects and leaders in the industry. The leaders they support are:
1. Startups — MouseBelt accelerator supports early-stage companies with capital and in-kind investments.
2. Builders — MouseBelt Engineering supports developers and projects with open-source tools and a development shop.
3. Community — its media and university projects encourage newcomers to get involved with blockchain.
Roshan Mirajkar
MouseBelt Labs PTE LTD
559-997-6662
boredapestudios@mousebelt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other