Bake Back America Volunteers Fill and Decorate 300 Snack Bags for Bronx New York Firefighters
Bake Back shows appreciation to the firefighters for their heroic actions on January 9th, 2022, when they responded to the tragic fire in the Bronx.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the pandemic, Melissa Subin, a Hall of Fame tennis player, and her family, started Bake Back America, a 501c3 organization. It started with baking and providing meals to first responders and hospital workers across the country. Bake Back America has grown into a worldwide organization that inspires individuals and communities to come together to perform thousands of acts of kindness. Volunteers come from all over the world and recipients range from foster care, shelters, children in hospitals, children with special needs, families from pantry lines, and anyone that needs help.
Bake Back America is committed to connecting volunteers and recipients through its programs to learn invaluable lessons of empowerment, inclusivity, and giving back.
How Bake Back America Helps:
Visit www.bakebackamerica.com to learn about all of its programs, many of which are run entirely by young students.
Some Highlights:
- meal program has delivered over 250,000 pounds of produce and over 100,000 meals.
- wishlist program helps people get clothing, school supplies, household furnishings, holiday gifts and meals, lap tops and any requested items.
- tutoring program- hundreds of hours a week volunteers tutor recipients through Zoom.
- singing/ dancing/ crafting/mentoring/sessions all week long.
- educational programs, focusing on learning about careers through STEAM, learning about states through sports. All supples are sent and sessions are in person and Zoom
What happened this weekend in the Bronx:
One of Bake Back America’s platforms that inspires children is a program where volunteers hand decorate brown lunch bags and fill them with snacks. To show appreciation to the firefighters for their heroic actions on January 9th, when they responded to the tragic fire in the Bronx, volunteers filled and decorated 300 snack bags for four FDNY firehouses. It’s incredible!!
Who made the 300 bags:
1. The leaders of the program, Joshua and Rebecca, 3rd grade twins from Scarsdale, decorated bags and filled them with donated snacks.
2. Rebecca and Joshua inspired families in Scarsdale community to also make bags. Together, the Scarsdale community decorated and filled almost 200 snack bags.
3. This work inspired Jamie Sanders of Roslyn, New York, and her community, as well as children at PS 173, Fresh Meadows School in Queens, to make another 100 bags.
4. Jamie Sanders from Long Island, and Owen and his 18 month old son, Joshua, hand delivered the snack bags to the following 4 fire stations: FDNY Engine 45, Ladder 58, FDNY Engine 75, Ladder 33, FDNY 48, Ladder 56, and FDNY Engine 88, Ladder 38.
Each of the snack bags is hand-decorated and filled with a variety of snacks. The bags were made with such heart.
