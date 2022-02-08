Submit Release
Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, February 8

AMES, Iowa – Feb. 8, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2022-54

Approve Minutes of the Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 Commission Meeting

Approved

Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919

MV-2022-55

Administrative Rules 761 IAC -       411 – Persons with Disabilities Parking Permits

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121

MV-2022-56

Administrative Rules 761 IAC -       400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title -       405 – Salvage

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121

MV-2022-57

Administrative Rules 761 IAC -       400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title -       450 – Motor Vehicle Equipment

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121

TD-2022-58

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Butler County

Approved

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

TD-2022-59

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Pleasantville

Approved

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

TD-2022-60

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Cedar Rapids

Approved

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

TD-2022-61

Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program Amendment

Approved

Tamara Nicholson, director, Modal Transportation Bureau, 515-239-1052

TD-2022-62

Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2023 Federal Aviation Administration Funding Preapplications

Approved

Shane Wright, program manager, Modal Transportation Bureau, 515-239-1048

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets.  Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof.  Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway.  There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development.  More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Butler County: A scope of work change for the county was approved for a modification of the previously awarded RISE grant to include intersection improvements at Union Avenue and 220th Street. This project is necessary to provide improved access to the site of TrinityRail Maintenance Services Inc., a railcar manufacturing and maintenance facility. This project is anticipated to be completed by October 2022.

Pleasantville: Up to $1,276,710 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in construction of approximately 735 feet of unnamed road, roadway improvements of 470 feet of Pleasant Street and turn lanes on Iowa 5 located on the northwest side of town. This project is necessary to provide access to three lots totaling more than 26 acres for light industrial, manufacturing and warehousing purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.

Cedar Rapids: Up to $1,088,623 from the city share of the RISE Fund and $940,349 from the county share of the RISE fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in paving of approximately 2,000 feet of Waldorf Road and construction of a roundabout at 6th Street and Commerce Park Drive SW located on the southwest side of town. This project is necessary to provide improved access to more than 80 acres for distribution, warehousing, and light industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by November 2023.

