Hontiveros highlights 'GOOD JOBS AGENDA' in Bicol campaign kickoff

Senator Risa Hontiveros has launched her 2022 re-election campaign, boosting her "GOOD JOBS AGENDA" in Camarines Sur. Through a caravan, Hontiveros was able to meet with supporters from Lupi, Libmanan, Irigi City and Naga City.

Hontiveros, who hopes to get a senate seat again, said that coming to Bicol is returning to the roots of her own family since it is the hometown of her late husband PLtCol. Frank Baraquel.

"Sa mga hindi po nakakaalam, ang akin pong late husband ay tubong Albay. Yes, aki kan Bacacay sagkod Naga City si Frank. Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga Bikolano, that after all these years, buo ang loob at tiwala sa akin. Sila ang isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit ako sasabak muli," she said.

"Tungkol sa pamilyang Pilipino ang kampanya namin para sa Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay ng lahat. Bukod sa malusog na katawan, dapat, healthy rin tayong nakakapag-hanapbuhay. Bigyan natin ang lahat ng Pilipino ng dignidad sa trabaho. Hindi na lang basta-basta "jobs." Dapat, GOOD JOBS!" she added.

The caravan is also part of the grand rally backing Team Robredo-Pangilinan, whose Senate slate Hontiveros is a part of.

Hontiveros was one of the first to bring relief goods to the Bicol Region after Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses in 2020, the most recent disasters to hit the area. She arranged a medical mission and relief operation when Mt. Mayon erupted. During senate hearings on the disasters, she insisted on redirecting funds to the rehabilitation of typhoon-hit areas and filed a bill for the sustainable protection of coastal-areas. The senator also brought her Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic to Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Albay.

Hontiveros, who institutionalized the 105 days maternity leave, discounts and allowance for solo parents, universal healthcare, and the anti-hospital deposit policy, says her priority for a possible second term is social protection and livelihood to address the immediate needs of Filipinos.

"Marami tayong napagtagumpayan, ngunit marami pa tayong kailangang ipaglaban. Ang magkaroon ng maayos na hanapbuhay at dignidad sa trabaho ang dapat maging new normal. Yan ang healthy buhay at healthy hanapbuhay. At sana po ay mabigyan ako ng pagkakataong makamtan natin ito, " she stressed.

"Patuloy lang ang ating paglalakbay tungo sa isang Pilipinas na pinapangarap ng bawat nanay, tatay, lolo't lola at anak," she ended.