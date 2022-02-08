Leni-Kiko tandem to prioritize grassroots' socio-economic development: Pangilinan

'Dapat buhatin mula sa ilalim, para lahat aangat'

LUPI, CAMARINES SUR - Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Tuesday said that the Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TRoPa) will prioritize socio-economic development powered by people and organizations from the grassroots.

"Paano natin iaahon ang nasa laylayan? Dapat buhatin mula sa ilalim, para lahat aangat. Kumbaga sa isang punong bayong, dapat buhatin mula sa ilalim hindi sa itaas," Pangilinan told TRoPa supporters during an early Tuesday meeting hours before the grand proclamation rally of TRoPa presidential, vice presidential, and senatorial slate at 5:30 pm, Plaza Quezon in Naga City.

"Napakahalaga ang nakataya sa May 9 elections. Hanapbuhay, sagot sa pandemya, at pagiging ligtas sa sakit at gutom, at sapat na pagkain. Lahat ng ito ay nakataya sa May 9 elections," Pangilinan said.

"Kaya dapat tayong pumili ng karapat-dapat. Sino ang may track record na paglilingkod sa mga nasalaylayan? Sino ang may track record ng paglilingkod ng walang bahid ng korapsyon? Iyan po ang tandem ng Robredo-Pangilinan," he said.

Pangilinan said he has been championing the cause of improving the livelihood and condition of farmers and fisherfolk during his years as food security secretary and as a senator.

Among the landmark laws he authored is the Sagip Saka Act which permits national and local government agencies to buy directly from farmers and fisherfolk, bypassing middlemen, and at the same time saving government funds and helping the farmers and fisherfolk.

On Monday evening, Pangilinan joined a virtual interfaith prayer concert hosted by various faith-based organizations ahead of TRoPa campaign kickoff in later today.

In his short dedication and prayer, Pangilinan vowed to offer the campaign for a more dignified lives to the Filipino people.

"Inaalay po namin sa Inyo ang kampanyang ito, ang biyaheng ito upang tumungo sa at tuparin ang Inyong pangako ng isang masagana at maayos na bukas. Isang kinabukasang walang gutom -- sa pagkain, sa katarungan, sa pagmamahal at pag-aaruga," Pangilinan said.

"Inaalay po namin sa Inyo ang byaheng ito na nagbabalik sa ating pinagsisilbihan -- sa mga taong pinag-aalayan ng pangarap at paglilingkod. Inaalay namin sa Inyo ang pagbabalik-loob sa ating mga mithi at prinsipyo at ipinaglalaban," he added.

In his bid for the vice presidency, Pangilinan brings with him his vast experience as food security secretary, promising to use this to offer tangible solutions to food problems that continue to hound the Filipino people.

"Ang paninindigan natin ay bigyang solusyon ang problema sa pagkain. Mareresolba lamang ang problemang ito kung magi-invest tayo sa agrikultura at susuportahan natin ang ating mga magsasaka't mangingisda," he said in an earlier interview.

During his time as food security chief, Pangilinan managed to keep the cost of rice at an affordable price of P27 to P32 per kilo, which is very far from the current market price of P41 per kilo.

Ahead of the start of the campaign period, Pangilinan urges his supporters to conduct self-retrospection, asking them to remember the reason why they entered this election.

"Inaanyayahan po namin ang lahat na -- sa gitna ng mga nagaganap sa labas ng tahanan natin -- magbyahe tayo kahit saglit, pabalik sa ating kaloob-looban, at magtanong: Kaya pa ba? Tama ba ito? Kailangan na ba nating magbago? Matatag ka pa ba?" he said.

The virtual interfaith prayer concert was attended by various interfaith groups, including representatives from the Roman Catholic Church, the Christian communities, and other denominations.

Famous singers and artists such as Gary Valenciano, Kuh Ledesma, Ogie Alcasid, Nikki Valdes, Kean Cipriano, John Arcilla, and Jaime Rivera also graced the event, where they sang worship songs and offered short messages of support for the call to a clean and orderly elections.