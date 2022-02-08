De Lima relies on surrogates, video messages and dispatches for her campaign pitches

As the country's election campaign season kicks off today, Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima shares that she relies heavily on her campaign team, representatives and handwritten statements from Camp Crame to mount a strong campaign from detention.

De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, said her representatives and campaign team will communicate her advocacies and platforms to all Filipinos.

"Given my situation as PDL, my reelection bid is, in real and palpable terms, handicapped or disadvantaged," she said in her Dispatch from Crame No. 1216.

"Kaya umaasa po ako na sa pamamagitan ng aking mga surrogates o proxies sa mga sorties, pre-recorded video messages, at syempre, mga dispatches from Crame, ay mapaparating ko po sa mga botante ang aking mga saloobin, hangarin at plataporma. Maraming salamat po sa tiwala at suporta," she added.

The lady Senator from Bicol said that she is seeking re-election to help the country stand back on its feet, strengthen the fight against violence and injustice and continue pushing for her advocacies

Through her campaign team, De Lima shared that they reached out and reconnected with friends and supporters who helped them in the 2016 elections, to help them reach out to base voters.

"To our volunteers and supporters, you are the backbone of our campaign. I cannot emphasize enough how much you all have fueled even further the burning desire in my heart to keep fighting the good fight for all of us," she said.

"Let us not be afraid. Let us stand and fight and fight more. Para sa minamahal nating bansang Pilipinas. Para sa inyong kinabukasan at ng mga susunod pang henerasyon. Sama-sama: #LeilabanTayo!"