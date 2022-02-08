Mini-Grant Funds of up to $2,000 Available for CTE Culinary Arts Programs

The application process is now open for mini-grant funds from the UMaine Extension Professional Development in Agriculture Literacy (PDAL) program to support Maine High School Career & Technical Education (CTE) Culinary Arts Instructors.

These funds can be used for agricultural literacy education programs at Maine High School CTE Culinary Arts Programs. The deadline for email submission of the application materials is 5:00pm on March 1, 2022. Selected projects will receive funds by March 31, 2022.

Follow this link for grant applications: https://maine.agclassroom.org/programs/grants/

To apply, complete the application form and provide a short description of your proposed project, estimated budget, timeline, and how it will impact agricultural literacy education and/or promote the use of local foods in your Culinary Arts Program.

For more information or technical support contact Kathy Savoie at ksavoie@maine.edu.