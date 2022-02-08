CyborgMedia LLC to Launch Biohackers Magazine February Issue featuring Ben Greenfield
Ben Greenfield is a bold, curious and adventurous soul with a passion for exploring, savoring and celebrating all of God’s creation, then sharing with the world, the unique new ideas and discoveries.”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Biohackers Magazine, a Cyborgmedia LLC Publication, to announce its newly released February issue. Collector’s Edition of Biohacker Update Magazine February Issue is now available on amazon, and from the website.
— Dallas McClain, Chief Information Officer
The Magazine will feature an exclusive interview with Physiologist, Fitness Coach, Podcast Host, Best Selling Author, and Extreme Athlete, Ben Greenfield. Know more about the one and only up close and personal as our editors sit down with Ben and he answers the Hot Questions about Biohacking. “Ben Greenfield is a bold, curious and adventurous soul with a passion for exploring, savoring and celebrating all of God’s creation, then sharing with and teaching to the world, the unique new ideas and discoveries.”
Ben Greenfield is a biohacker, nutritionist, physiologist, fitness coach, competitive athlete and New York Times bestselling author of 13 books. He hosts the highly popular fitness, nutrition, and wellness website BenGreenfieldFitness.com, a site with over a million monthly visitors, featuring articles, podcasts, and product reviews. Ben is known for his widespread speaking on the topic of longevity, anti-aging, biohacking, fitness, nutrition and cognition. Also found in the February Edition: biohacking your brain on a budget, early vs late night eating, biohacking your dreams, and much more!
Biohackers is the first magazine about Biohacking and Self Optimization. Published by CyborMedia LLC, owned by Jean Fallacara, the magazine is committed to bringing readers all the essential updates form the World Biohacking Community. Not only focusing on the big news, but also the news that matters to the community. Stay connected to the information you need from informative articles to interview with top members in the field.
