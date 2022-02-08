Commencement of a working trip to Sughd region

TAJIKISTAN, February 8 - On February 8, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, with the aim of participating in the festival of the ancestors of Sada, creating new gardens and vineyards, commissioning a number of administrative and social facilities, industrial enterprises and workshops, cultural and recreation centers, meetings and conversations with representatives of various professions arrived in the Sughd region.

At the Khujand International Airport, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was met by the Chairman of the Sughd region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, and other responsible persons.

In the cities and districts of the Sughd region, work on improvement and creation continues at an accelerated pace, and the ancient holiday of Sada is celebrated with the full readiness of the public, in the spirit of pride and observance of all traditions and customs.