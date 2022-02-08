Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,326 in the last 365 days.

Commencement of a working trip to Sughd region

TAJIKISTAN, February 8 - On February 8, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, with the aim of participating in the festival of the ancestors of Sada, creating new gardens and vineyards, commissioning a number of administrative and social facilities, industrial enterprises and workshops, cultural and recreation centers, meetings and conversations with representatives of various professions arrived in the Sughd region.

At the Khujand International Airport, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was met by the Chairman of the Sughd region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, and other responsible persons.

In the cities and districts of the Sughd region, work on improvement and creation continues at an accelerated pace, and the ancient holiday of Sada is celebrated with the full readiness of the public, in the spirit of pride and observance of all traditions and customs.

You just read:

Commencement of a working trip to Sughd region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.