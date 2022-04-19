J. Shannell Evans’ newly released “The Darker Side of Love” is a compelling novel that tells a story of love and sorrow.
“The Darker Side of Love” by Book Vine Press author J. Shannell Evans is an enthralling account that urges the readers to find strength amid colossal sorrow.
...You will discover where to find strength amid great sorrow, be reminded of the value of giving love and support to each other in difficult times...the need to forgive even when it hurts to do so.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Darker Side of Love”: an intriguing narrative of husband and wife who seem like a perfect couple for everyone but it turned out to be the other way around after the wife has died. Thus, a must-read book with an evolving storyline. “The Darker Side of Love” is the creation of published author J. Shannell Evans, a chief financial officer who authored and published three books.
— J. Shannell Evans
Evans writes, “The book is about a husband and wife who everyone saw as the perfect couple. The wife dies suddenly under suspicious circumstances, but during the investigation, it is discovered that everything may not have been all it had seemed. The book began as a short story for a competition. However, the story took on a life of its own and soon surpassed the required length. There was no set plot but the storyline evolved as I wrote.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Evans’ new book is a heart-warming romance that reminds the readers of the importance of love and forgiveness in the middle of sorrows, even when it is hard to forgive and love someone, considering the situation.
Through this book, the author wants the readers to realize that it is still possible to love and forgive someone even in difficult times.
About Book Vine Press:
Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.
J. Shannell Evans
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter