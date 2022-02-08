Submit Release
Carper Statement Following Long-Awaited Confirmation of Seven D.C. Judges

DELAWARE, February 8 - WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), author of the Washington, D.C. Admission Act — a bill to grant statehood to Washington, D.C. — today issued the following statement after the Senate confirmed seven judges to D.C. courts:

“While this week the residents of Washington, D.C., gained seven highly qualified judges on their local courts, they were also reminded of the historic injustice happening here in our nation’s capital. Yet again, the United States Senate is involving itself in the local affairs of Washington, D.C., and dragging its feet while doing so. Three of this week’s confirmed judges are filling seats that have remained vacant for over four years — a waiting period that would be unacceptable anywhere else in the United States. Unfortunately, these extended judicial vacancies are all too common when it comes to local D.C. judges waiting for the federal government’s approval, leading to delayed justice for our fellow Americans and negatively impacting public safety. With these extensive vacancies, it’s clear a change needs to be made. For the nearly 700,000 Americans who live here, D.C. Statehood can’t wait any longer.”

Background

States and local governments typically make decisions over their own judicial systems. Yet, without statehood, the federal government appoints and confirms Washington, D.C.’s judges. Senator Carper’s legislation to grant statehood to Washington, D.C., S. 51the Washington, D.C. Admission Actwould fix this historic injustice. The legislation now boasts 45 cosponsors, a record number, and Carper has introduced statehood legislation every Congress since 2013.

The following judges were confirmed by the Senate this week:

  • Rupa Puttagunta, Associate Judge of the D.C. Superior Court
  • Kenia Lopez, Associate Judge of the D.C. Superior Court
  • Sean Staples, Associate Judge of the D.C. Superior Court
  • Ebony Scott, Associate Judge of the D.C. Superior Court
  • Donald Tunnage, Associate Judge of the D.C. Superior Court
  • John Howard III, Associate Judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals
  • Loren AliKhan, Associate Judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals 

