Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,329 in the last 365 days.

Premier Health and Holistic Medicine Release Guide on Avoiding Tick Bites for Lyme Disease Prevention

Lyme Disease Prevention

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health released a new guide that provides ways to avoid tick bites for basic Lyme disease prevention. Although ticks can be spotted year-round, spring and summer are more prevalent times to encounter ticks.

Tick bites can cause a bullseye rash that can be infected and cause Lyme disease. Many people develop signs and symptoms ranging from three to 30 days after transmission.

Ticks enjoy wooded or bushy areas with high grass or leaf litter. If someone is out hiking, they should be cautious and stay within the middle of the trail to reduce coming in contact with a tick.

Wearing protective clothing or gear can help prevent tick bites. Treating gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin will help keep ticks away.

When returning inside check:

• In and around the ears
• In and around the hair
• Inside belly button
• Around the waist
• Under the arms
• Back of the knees
• Between the legs

Another way to avoid ticks is ensuring that they don’t get on pets. It can be difficult to see tick bites on pets. Dogs are susceptible to ticks and can bring them inside homes, so check:

• In and around the ears
• Around the eyelids
• Under the collar
• Under the front legs
• Between the back legs
• Around the tail

Another easy way to protect homes against ticks is to landscape the yard. Ticks are attracted to taller grass and brush areas, so clearing or trimming foliage around homes and edges of lawns are helpful.

Mowing the lawn or raking leaves frequently can help prevent ticks in common areas of the yard. Storing playground, desk, and patio equipment away in sunny areas away from edges or trees is also helpful.

Dr. Ridinger from Premier Health and Holistic Medicine is a holistic medicine practitioner in Leesburg, Virginia that specializes in treating Lyme disease. She takes an integrative approach to medicine and is a board-certified family physician. For people living with chronic fatigue or experiencing other common symptoms of Lyme disease, they can reach Dr. Ridinger to make an appointment by visiting the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.

Robin Ridinger
Premier Health and Holistic Medicine
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Premier Health and Holistic Medicine Release Guide on Avoiding Tick Bites for Lyme Disease Prevention

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.