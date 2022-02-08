Premier Health and Holistic Medicine Release Guide on Avoiding Tick Bites for Lyme Disease Prevention
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health released a new guide that provides ways to avoid tick bites for basic Lyme disease prevention. Although ticks can be spotted year-round, spring and summer are more prevalent times to encounter ticks.
Tick bites can cause a bullseye rash that can be infected and cause Lyme disease. Many people develop signs and symptoms ranging from three to 30 days after transmission.
Ticks enjoy wooded or bushy areas with high grass or leaf litter. If someone is out hiking, they should be cautious and stay within the middle of the trail to reduce coming in contact with a tick.
Wearing protective clothing or gear can help prevent tick bites. Treating gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin will help keep ticks away.
When returning inside check:
• In and around the ears
• In and around the hair
• Inside belly button
• Around the waist
• Under the arms
• Back of the knees
• Between the legs
Another way to avoid ticks is ensuring that they don’t get on pets. It can be difficult to see tick bites on pets. Dogs are susceptible to ticks and can bring them inside homes, so check:
• In and around the ears
• Around the eyelids
• Under the collar
• Under the front legs
• Between the back legs
• Around the tail
Another easy way to protect homes against ticks is to landscape the yard. Ticks are attracted to taller grass and brush areas, so clearing or trimming foliage around homes and edges of lawns are helpful.
Mowing the lawn or raking leaves frequently can help prevent ticks in common areas of the yard. Storing playground, desk, and patio equipment away in sunny areas away from edges or trees is also helpful.
Dr. Ridinger from Premier Health and Holistic Medicine is a holistic medicine practitioner in Leesburg, Virginia that specializes in treating Lyme disease. She takes an integrative approach to medicine and is a board-certified family physician. For people living with chronic fatigue or experiencing other common symptoms of Lyme disease, they can reach Dr. Ridinger to make an appointment by visiting the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.
Robin Ridinger
Premier Health and Holistic Medicine
