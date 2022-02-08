DNR investigating manure spill near Rock Valley in Lyon County

ROCK VALLEY - DNR staff from the Spencer field office are investigating a manure spill about four miles north of Rock Valley.

The spill was discovered and reported by facility owner Gevo today after finding manure levels in a digester tank had dropped. An unknown amount of manure was discharged, flowing into a nearby crop field before some reached Lizard Creek, a tributary of the Rock River.

Gevo stopped the flow from the tank and dammed manure in the crop field.

DNR staff will be on site to assess effects on Lizard Creek. DNR will monitor cleanup activities and consider appropriate enforcement action.

Located at Winding Meadows Dairy, the digester was not yet operating but it contained manure from the dairy.