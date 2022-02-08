Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, February 7, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of February 7 will include the following:
Monday, February 7 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended a ribbon cutting at Sargent Metal, 5500 Airport Road, Anderson, S.C.
Wednesday, February 9 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at South Carolina's 57th Governor's Conference on Tourism & Travel - Industry Awards Luncheon, Hyatt Regency Hotel, Atlantic Ballroom, 220 North Main Street, Greenville, S.C.
Wednesday, February 9 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina Women’s Leadership Network luncheon, Columbia Metropolitan Art Museum, 1515 Main Street, Columbia, S.C.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 31, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 31, 2022, included:
Monday, January 31
9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Governors Business Session with President Joe Biden and federal partners, The White House, Washington, D.C.
Tuesday, February 1
8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state agencies.
10:00 AM: Meeting with Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.
10:45 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
11:33 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
1:46 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
1:56 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
5:15 PM: Meeting with President Donald J. Trump.
6:15 PM: Economic development meeting.
Wednesday, February 2
9:03 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Beach Advocates 2022 Annual Meeting, Kiawah Island Golf Resort, West Beach Conference Center, 2 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island, S.C.
2:15 PM: Media interview.
4:03 PM: Call with a local official.
5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at an American Red Cross reception, Charleston, S.C.
Thursday, February 3
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.
1:45 PM: Policy meeting.
2:30 PM: Constituent meeting.
3:00 PM: Policy meeting.
4:15 PM: Meeting with a federal agency.
6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to SouthernCarolina Alliance’s Board of Directors Reception, Palmetto Club, Columbia, S.C.
Friday, February 4
8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state agencies.
