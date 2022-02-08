Submit Release
VSP Bomb Squad disposes of degraded explosives in Georgia

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police Bomb Squad disposes of degraded explosives in Georgia

 

GEORGIA, Vermont (Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022) — Members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad are on scene at a property in the town of Georgia as part of a disposal operation involving degraded explosives.

 

The Bomb Squad was notified by members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that a licensed individual on Oakland Station Road in Georgia was in possession of explosives that had degraded to a condition that necessitated professional disposal. An operation to dispose of the material was scheduled to begin at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022,

 

This is a routine call for members of the Bomb Squad, but explosives can pose a hazard to members of the public. Oakland Station Road remains open, but the public is encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

 

Members of the ATF and the Georgia Fire & Rescue Department are on scene along with the VSP Bomb Squad. The disposal effort is expected to continue into the afternoon. Further details are not available at this time, but the state police will provide updates as the operation continues.

 

