Private Investigator Finds Calling in Reuniting Birth Families

Jay Rosenzweig provides peace and closure during this very emotional experience of reconnecting families and their lives are forever changed.CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED SATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Rosenzweig, Founder and CEO of BirthParentFinder.com has discovered a special niche in the field of investigative services. As a private investigator for almost 40 years, Jay has successfully solved thousands of cases, some quick and simple, some complicated and sensitive, but all with the unparalleled kindness and compassion Jay consistently demonstrates for those with whom he works.
After helping his niece find her birth family in 2004, at her suggestion, he launched BirthParentFinder.com and Jay has diligently been reuniting relatives ever since. He approaches each individual case with an open mind and a generous spirit. The genuine empathy he extends toward his clients creates an ease in which people are comfortable in opening their lives and sharing their stories with Jay. His greatest desire is to provide peace and closure during this very emotional experience of reconnecting families, and for these families, their lives are forever changed.
A birth mother that Jay contacted on behalf of his client, said the following: “Working with Jay to connect with my daughter was an amazing experience. He is the utmost professional and I believe the best there is. He not only found the answers but was always very supportive every step of the way.” A recent client said, “Jay has an amazing skill and is so down to earth and familiar- I couldn’t be more grateful for his generosity, warmth and humor.”
“Over the past two years, we have seen a significant increase in business due to people wondering if their birth parents are still alive,” said Jay. Sadly, several birth parents Jay located had passed away due to Covid, one just a month prior to Jay finding the family.
Jay’s message to people looking for their birth families is that they should not wait. Time is precious and fleeting. “You have absolutely nothing to lose by starting your search to find your birth family. My job is to make you feel comfortable and to go the extra mile to make the connection that either gives you peace of mind or closure.”
