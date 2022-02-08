State to continue providing free, bottled water to City of Benton Harbor residents until completion of lead pipe replacement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 8, 2022

CONTACT: Bob Wheaton, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The State of Michigan today announced that free bottled water will continue to be provided to the residents of Benton Harbor until completion of lead pipe replacement.

"Protecting the health and safety of Benton Harbor residents is a top priority," said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). "We understand the bottled water has been appreciated by the community and has helped address families' concerns about lead exposure. We want to assure them that there are no plans to end free, bottled water distribution while pipes are being replaced across the city."

"I am pleased that the state has made their commitment clear to continue providing bottled water to the residents of Benton Harbor until all of the lead pipes have been replaced," said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad. "This is one less thing residents have to be concerned about as accelerated pipe replacement is underway to get the lead out and return to some sort of normalcy."

Free bottled water will continue to be provided by MDHHS and distributed by local, paid residents of the City of Benton Harbor. Since September 2021, nearly 320,000 cases of bottled water have been provided to City of Benton Harbor families.

City of Benton Harbor residents are encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula as part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines.

As part of this effort, the EPA conducted a filter study to gather data and provide confidence in the effectiveness of water filters to reduce lead in drinking water. Final results from that study are expected later this month and preliminary results are confirming that - when they're properly installed and used - filters are very effective at reducing lead in drinking water.

"The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) remains committed to protecting the public's drinking water in Benton Harbor, said Liesl Clark, director of EGLE. "EGLE also remains committed to working with the City of Benton Harbor to improve their drinking water system. The city continues to make progress and monitoring data shows that the city continues to provide water that is meeting the Safe Drinking Water Act's standards."

To date, more than 400 service lines have been replaced and about 3,900 lead or suspected lead lines still need to be replaced. The goal, as ordered in an executive directive by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is completion of all the estimated 3,900 remaining lead service lines by Spring 2023.

To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the City of Benton Harbor, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Phones that cannot contact 211 should contact 844-875-9211.

Community volunteers from the following organizations are available to assist City of Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Ave., as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Noon - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Feb. 10

Noon - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, Feb. 12

Noon - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Sunday, Feb. 13

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 pm - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Feb. 14

Noon - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., will host self-serve water pickup as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

The ongoing response in Benton Harbor includes the city, Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the replacement of lead service lines in Benton Harbor in 18 months and the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration has provided just under $20 million to Benton Harbor to speed up their service line replacement timeline.

There is no cost to City of Benton Harbor residents for lead service line replacement. To assist with assuring the work can be completed as soon as possible, residents are encouraged to complete the Water Service Line Replacement Agreement available online. Contractors cannot begin work on any property without property owner authorization. Completed forms can be returned to Abonmarche, 95 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022 or emailed to bvasher@abonmarche.com.

These efforts also include recently approved funds to remove lead from homes in the city. Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

