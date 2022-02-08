Conduct Board Announces February Disciplinary Hearings

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced two February disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings – unless otherwise noted – begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

February 23 Disciplinary Counsel v. Robert Edward Fitz Case No. 2020-046 Respondent’s counsel: None Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Court of Claims, Hearing Room 3B, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

February 25 Disciplinary Counsel v. Diana Delmar Jancura Case No. 2021-024 Respondents’ counsel: None Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Court of Claims, Hearing Room 3B, 65 S. Front St., Columbus