Midnight Platoon Raises Funds With Stunning Shirt Design in Honor of Fallen NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-law enforcement clothing line Midnight Platoon recently launched their latest T-shirt design entitled “Fidelis ad Mortem” a fundraiser tribute for NYPD 32nd Precinct Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were tragically killed in the line of duty while responding to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance. 100% of profits from the design sales will be donated direct to the family and they have already raised over $150,000 after being interviewed on "Fox and Friends."
Capturing the proactive enforcer’s warrior spirit is what inspired Andrew Liakos, A retired NYPD Narcotics Detective and founder of Midnight Platoon, to launch his clothing brand. His journey began after he was involved in a line of duty shooting with a drug dealer. Midnight Platoon offers a line of creative and high quality pro-police designs that turn heads and inspire thought and often raise funds for first responders in need. Recently, the company raised over $31,000. for the family of Anastasios Tsakos who was killed in the line of duty on April 27, 2021.
“The design took me nearly 30 hours to complete. Making something that shows our passion for our fallen brothers and commitment to honoring their families is never easy. After I was finished I had some time to reflect and that's when a flooding of emotions came in that started as I was adding detail to their police shields. Over the next few days I will personally be separating the artwork and testing inks for print. I remain sad and overwhelmed but anticipate recapturing every detail to give a fine quality passion fueled artistic tribute honoring Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora eternally."
Midnight Platoon will be donating 100% of all profits from the sale of this shirt to the familes of Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora and have already sold over 2,000 T-shirts. To support the mission please visit https://midnightplatoon.com/collections/mens/products/fidelis-ad-mortem-the-rivera-and-mora-memorial-tribute-shirt
