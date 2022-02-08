FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 8, 2021

Media Advisory Special Magistrate issues order concerning virtual scheduling conference for 2022 Legislative Districting of the State

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Special Magistrate Alan M. Wilner issued an Order concerning the upcoming virtual scheduling conference In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of the State. The scheduling conference will be held virtually on February 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. and webcast on the Court of Appeals’ website at: https://www.courts.state.md.us/coappeals/webcasts.

Parties who meet the Court’s February 10, 2022 petition filing deadline will discuss the following at the scheduling conference:

a deadline for the exchange of all discovery, including documents, the identification of expected witnesses, and a fair summary of their qualifications and expected testimony;

the nature and proposed resolution of anticipated scheduling and procedural issues; and

any other matter relevant to the development of an appropriate scheduling order to be recommended to the court.

REMINDER: February 10, 2022, is the deadline for petitions for any registered voter of the State who contends the 2022 legislative districting plan is invalid In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of the State.

This court-ordered deadline to file petitions will not be extended beyond the scheduled date and late-filed petitions will be dismissed.

The scheduling order, along with other documents for this case, can be found on the Court of Appeals web page.

Scheduling order notable dates:

February 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.: Deadline for petitions

February 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.: State’s deadline to answer petition(s)

February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.: Scheduling conference to be held virtually by Special Magistrate

