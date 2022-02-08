Arrest Made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses and Destruction of Property Offenses in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse and Destruction of Property offenses that occurred in the District.
-
In each Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense, the suspect approached a female victim and made unwanted sexual contact. The suspect then fled the scene. Below is a list of the offenses.
- At approximately 5:32 pm, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the 1700 block of Q Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-016-217
- At approximately 5:39 pm, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-016-075
- At approximately 5:55 pm, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the area of 17th and P Streets, Northwest. CCN: 22-015-919
- At approximately 2:50 pm, on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-017-016
-
In each of the Destruction of Property offenses, the suspect threw an object at the victim’s property causing damage to windows. Below is a list of the offenses.
- On Friday, January 21, 2022, at approximately 3:20 pm, in the 900 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-009-379
- On Friday, January 21, 2022, at approximately 9:18 pm, in the 900 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-009-520
- On Saturday, February 5, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, in the 1900 block of 17th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-016-865
- On Saturday, February 5, 2022, at approximately 3:20 pm, in the 1700 block of 17th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-016-863
As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Sunday, February 6, 2022, 31 year-old Frank Borden Jr, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with four counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse and four counts of Destruction of Property.