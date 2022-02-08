Transporting Millions of Dollars’ Worth of Exotic & Collector Cars for a Living with Reliable Carriers

Reliable Carriers serves the world’s top automotive brands to deliver the worlds most coveted and specialty vehicles.

CANTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In business since 1960, family owned and operated transport company Reliable Carriers has earned a reputation within the trucking industry as being the best in the business. And according to Lauren Abrams, a member of the Abrams family that owns the company, there’s a good reason for the company’s success – it’s all down to the professional drivers they hire.“We are not your typical trucking company,” says Lauren. “And the professional drivers who work for us are not your typical drivers!”Lauren explains that the professionals who drive for Reliable Carriers are responsible for handling and transporting millions of dollars’ worth of vehicles across the country on a regular basis. The vehicles they transport range from brand new Fort GT’s being delivered to their new owners, classic cars from top auction houses such as Barrett-Jackson and RM Sotheby’s, engineering and test vehicles for manufacturers, marketing and show vehicles, and much more.With such valuable cargo to deliver, the company refers to their team of drivers as ‘professional automobile transport specialists.’“Reliable Carriers Drivers are business men and women who also happen to have a CDL-A license to drive a truck. They are the face of our company and the promise keepers to our customers,” says Tom Abrams, CEO and second-generation owner of Reliable Carriers.The position offers a lot of prestige, and is seen by many truck drivers working for other companies as their end goal. There are different driving positions available across the country, but the company’s OTR (over-the-road) solo drivers are earning an average of $100,000 to $350,000 per year. For team drivers, the figures are even greater. Team Drivers are abundant at Reliable, and together they are, on average, earning between $210,000 to $500,000 every year. Team drivers at Reliable are often couples, but some just friends or business partners looking to maximize their earnings potential.Ideal candidates have a passion for cars, two to three years of over-the-road safe driving experience, and also come from a background of high value transport (such as vehicle transport, household goods, high value artwork, etc.)Tom Abrams is extremely proud of the fact that Reliable Carriers is number one in the auto industry for specialty transport.“It took a lot to get where we are today, and we refuse to be anything but the best,” he concludes.For more information about Reliable Carriers, visit their website at ReliableCarriers.com , or to learn about career opportunities within the company, click here About the CompanyFounded in 1960, family owned and operated transport company Reliable Carriers Inc. is North America’s most largest and most dependable exotic, luxury, and collector car transport company, serving the world’s top automotive brands to deliver the worlds most coveted and specialty vehicles.With an account base that includes over 35 OEM vehicle manufacturers worldwide and virtually every major auction company in the United States, Reliable Carriers is the leader in providing auto transport services for OEMs in North America and beyond.