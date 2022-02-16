Curium & CT form a consortium to develop joint IoT & Industry 4.0 applications for European and Asian markets
Curium & CT form a consortium to collaborate in the areas of IoT and Industry 4.0 across Europe and AsiaSINGAPORE, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curium, a market-leading innovator in sensor calibration technologies with a patent-pending solution for multi-sensor calibration is pleased to announce its collaboration with CT in the area of IoT and Industry 4.0. This consortium has been created through a grant through the Eureka GlobalStars program with Enterprise Singapore. The aim is to forge better R&D cooperation between the European Union and Singapore, enabling Singaporean companies to work closely with leading European businesses and for European businesses to work in a range of leading and emerging markets.
CALAIX is an AI-enabled auto-calibration and data visualization platform for Industry 4.0. Under CALAIX, Curium is bringing its patent-pending Continuous Dynamic Calibration (CDC) capability for calibrating various sensors that are used in modern-day IoT and Industrial processes and applications, while CT is bringing its extensive knowledge in process engineering, project management, and digital twin creation. Combined, the two parties bring a system to market that minimizes downtime and losses made through miscalibrated equipment thus enabling highly automated processes to remain online for longer. This unique capability will dramatically change the industrial landscape globally with advanced talks already underway for deployment in the South East Asian, European, North African, and Latin American markets.
About Curium
Curium is a market-leading innovator in sensor calibration technologies with a patent-pending solution for multi-sensor calibration. This approach to calibration ensures that the development of autonomous systems can operate at high capacity and throughput for longer with minimal downtime and losses through the miscalibration of sensors. This is done through Curium’s ability to perform Continuous Dynamic CalibrationTM (CDC) across multiple sensor types ensuring accuracy and reliability of the sensor data and therefore enabling business processes to operate accurately for longer.
About CT
CT is a leading technological company that provides innovation and engineering services in the aeronautical, space, naval, automotive, rail, energy and industrial plants sectors. CT pushes the boundaries of technology through innovation, raising performance to new levels throughout the entire life cycle of products, from design, manufacturing to post-sales support. With over 30 years of experience, today CT’s success is driven by more than 1,800 talented employees based in seven countries, spanning three continents. www.thectengineeringgroup.com
About Eureka Globalstars and Enterprise Singapore
Eureka is an international network established in 1985 as an agreement between 18 countries to foster European competitiveness and integration and to encourage R&D cooperation throughout Europe. Enterprise Singapore enables Singaporean companies to participate with Eureka through the Globalstars programme.
