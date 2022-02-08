DAT/EM Systems International Releases Guide on How Photogrammetric 3D Mapping Recreates the 3D World

Submit Release
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAT/EM Systems International released a new guide that provides examples of how photogrammetric 3D mapping can recreate the 3D world for any industry. Drones can take two photos from slightly varying viewpoints and combine them to create depth.

With 3D mapping technology, companies with the proper hardware and display can create a 3D map for any industry.

Companies do need the proper hardware if they are going to use photogrammetry. The first thing they would need is the ability to capture stereo imagery. This could include:

• Scanned aerial film
• Synthetic aperture radar
• Satellite sources

Aerial photography is the more common way the images are captured. While some people use airplanes or helicopters, drones are becoming the most utilized method for gathering images.

Businesses will also need specialized hardware that can handle photogrammetry software. This includes a superior processor, power supply, graphics card, and sufficient RAM. They would also need the proper software integrations to complete a 3D map.

Industries of all kinds can use this technology for creating plans, analyzing geographical changes, monitoring supply, and more. Some industries that can use this technology include:

• Transportation
• Timber
• Forestry
• Wildlife Management
• Agriculture
• Architecture and Engineering
• Airfields
• Watershed

While 2D maps are still helpful for creating regional maps and identifying names and cities, a 3D map can do more. Businesses can have profitable benefits from utilizing photogrammetry to visualize the depth of the land, determine contours, count trees, or measure the height of a building.

Companies can use the data collected from photogrammetry to count vegetation and measure the height of a mountain and the valley’s depth without measuring it physically. There is no limit on the data that can be gathered and used for profitable benefit.

DAT/EM System International creates state-of-the-art photogrammetric software various industries use to survey land, monitor infrastructure, plan projects, and more. DAT/EM offers a free demo period and continues to update its software to meet its client’s needs.

