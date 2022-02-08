Submit Release
Senator Kane Responds to Governor Wolf’s Proposed Budget

Senator John Kane

Harrisburg, February 8, 2022 – Following Governor Tom Wolf’s annual budget address to the General Assembly, Senator John Kane issued the following statement:

“The Governor’s proposed budget is exactly what Pennsylvania needs right now. This budget uses our strong economic position to address the issues facing our communities: a $1.55 billion increase in funding for basic education, nearly $4 million to improve our public health infrastructure, and $14 million to expand SNAP benefits for individuals in need. But it also takes critical steps to invest in new programs and initiatives to serve Pennsylvanians. The proposed budget creates an Indigent Defense Fund to provide legal representation for defendants, sets a baseline for teacher salaries, and expands programs to effectively connect individuals with mental health treatment. It creates meaningful reforms to ensure charter schools are held to higher standards for our students. It finally allocates the remaining American Rescue Plan funding into programs to serve the public. And, just like he has every year, the Governor has proposed a raise to our abysmal minimum wage. 

We can’t work for the people without investing in the people. That means supporting access to quality healthcare, a good education no matter the zip code, and common-sense policies that strengthen our economy from the bottom up. I look forward to working with the Governor over the next few months to pass a budget that invests in Pennsylvanians.”

