Senator Tartaglione Praises Governor Wolf’s Vision for Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 Budget

Harrisburg, Pa. February 8, 2022 − Senator Christine Tartaglione today praised the historic funding plan that places an emphasis on further funding education and refunding programs that have seen budget cuts in past years.

“This budget proposal from Governor Wolf is a step in the right direction and helps fix generational disinvestment in education and programs that help our Commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens,” Said Tartaglione. “For one of the first times since coming to the Senate, we have the chance to enact real change with the ability to add billions of additional dollars to our education system.”

“Just like Governor Wolf said, our Commonwealth’s minimum wage is embarrassingly low and our corporate net income tax rate too high. That’s why I have introduced legislation that would address both of those issues. I am passionately fighting to ensure we make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and do business, and I hope both of my pieces of legislation will be included in the conversations moving forward.”

More information on the Governor’s 2022-23 budget proposal can be found here.

