B2Gnow Champions Supplier Diversity Education With Launch of DRIVE 2022

Industry Leaders in Supplier Diversity Software, B2Gnow Hosts Its Annual User Training Branded Under a New Moniker and Immersive Learning Experience

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leader in providing supplier diversity, procurement and grant management solutions for governments, contractors, and corporations for two decades, B2Gnow reinvents its annual training event as "DRIVE 2022" as a representation of the Diversity, Representation, Inclusion, Value and Equity that the software provides to communities across North America. Returning to its in-person format, this year’s event will take place May 9th -12th at the Scottsdale Resort McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Each passing year, the landscape in the world of diversity, equity and inclusion evolves. With this inevitability, there must be access to educational pathways that are designed to equip and develop the professionals responsible for driving and overseeing these inevitable changes. B2Gnow is a key player in doing just that.

With an education-centric approach, B2Gnow is the industry leader in supplier diversity and compliance software solutions, leveraging the knowledge of their team of experts with extensive DBE, WBE, MBE, and SBE program experience and collectively spending over 20 years delivering over 300 systems while exceeding client expectations. The DRIVE 2022 event offers supplier diversity professionals a chance to dive into the wealth of opportunities for their entire team to advance their skills and drive innovation.

DRIVE 2022 will be a must attend, in-person learning experience in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona, May 9-12th,2022. Attendees can expect to accelerate their diversity and compliance digital transformation journey with access to inspiring keynotes, educational sessions, customer best practices stories, and explore new, innovative diversity management solutions in 1:1 sessions.

“The opportunity for discussion, engagement, networking, and sharing of best practices is a critical component of our process,” said Justin Talbot-Stern, CEO of B2Gnow. “Learning is a two-way street -- our users learn how to use the system efficiently and effectively, and we learn from customers what they need as part of our software road-map definition. After two years of virtual training, we are excited to return to in-person training to support our users through a very challenging time.”

As the industry’s premier supplier diversity user training conference, DRIVE 2022 offers attendees the ability to build a unique and tailored experience from more than 40 sessions. Attendees will have access to industry experts, providing a place to connect and engage with supplier diversity thought-leaders, partners and industry peers.

B2Gnow executives and subject matter experts will join with industry trailblazers and guest speakers to deliver inspiring and informative presentations. Early bird registration is now open until February 28, 2022. For more details on the conference experience and information about accommodations packages, please visit the DRIVE 2022 event page.

About B2Gnow

B2Gnow is the nation’s leading supplier diversity, procurement, and grant management software provider, and has been powering the creation of business opportunities and driving economic growth for over 20 years. B2Gnow’s cloud-based, cost-effective and modular software platform is utilized by hundreds of government, education and private sector organizations throughout the US, and addresses all aspects of supplier diversity, procurement, and grant management, including: managing the complex compliance and regulatory requirements of supplier diversity programs, facilitating meaningful increases in spending with disadvantaged firms, increasing visibility and optimizing the procurement process, and efficiently providing data management solutions for granting and pass-through government transportation agencies. B2Gnow maintains the single largest database of disadvantaged business entities in North America, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, and hundreds of counties, cities, airports, and Fortune 500 companies manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions. For more information visit https://b2gnow.com .