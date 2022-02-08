NYC’s Transforma Theatre Is Taking Crypto for Plays on Valentine's Day

Interactive plays for lovers fuse science, consciousness and ritual

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY , Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transforma Theatre and its award-winning creator, actor and playwright Tjaša Ferme have announced the release of two innovative plays for lovers as e-books and a launch event on Valentine's Day, February 14, at the Revision Lounge and Gallery in New York. Attendees can opt to pay with cryptocurrency via a website, courtesy of Coinbase Commerce.

Cocktales – Confessions of a Nymphomaniac, is a trailblazing initiative that creates a new medium for storytelling. Cocktales is a comedy hit that follows the protagonist, Eve, from her escape from the Garden of Eden to confronting her own “twisted” sexuality on the TV show of Dr. Truth. Local critics hailed the play as “nothing short of brilliant” and it ran for several weeks to sold-out audiences.

Love Games for Couples is a series of interactive plays in which couples express their own love stories, experiences and feelings for each other. It comprises ten short plays that provide templates for role-playing built on improv theater, tantra, conflict resolution, and intimacy-building. There is a sensory game that unveils the power of the senses, and an alphabet game that activates the frontal lobe. There are also exercises designed to build intimacy via costumes, poetry, and more, all of which can help you find your personal Valentine flavor.

“Love Games can help bring back the spice to lazy and monotonous relationships and fuses science and new technologies with the interactive theater experience,” said Transforma Theatre’s creator Tjaša Ferme.

From Freud’s concept of “anatomy is destiny” to the socialist feminism discussed in Simone de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex, the interplay between romantic partners, sex, ritual, religion, and science has always been fascinating. Cocktales, Love Games for Couples and Tjaša’s creative work take things in a newer, more relatable, and science-backed direction, and they promise an unforgettable experience that can help audiences reveal deeper truths about themselves and their relationships, discover why they love spending time with their significant others, and what couples can – and should – do to truly open their hearts to each other.

Tickets are available here. Additionally, plays can be purchased using cryptocurrencies on juicy-press.com.

The event is taking place at the Revision Lounge and Gallery at 219 Avenue B, New York, 10009, on February 14, 2022, between 7 pm and 10 pm.

About Tjaša Ferme

Tjaša Ferme is an award-winning actor, playwright, and creator and has received a Slovenian National Film Award and Stane Sever classical stage award. The Founding Artistic Director of Transforma Theatre Inc., dedicated to creating interactive theatrical experiences at the nexus of science, consciousness and ritual, she created The Female Role Model Project, blending interactive theater with neuroscience and produced Off-Broadway in New York City at the premier art-and-tech center 3-Legged Dog in November 2018 and at Edinburgh Fringe 2019. The play received a NYITA nomination for Outstanding Innovative Design and Fast Company’s honorary mention for World Changing Ideas Awards shared with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It was also featured at the Ammerman Biennial of Arts and Technology 2018. In 2021 Ferme created and produced the sold out Science in Theatre Festival at The Cell Theatre, NYC, covered by Forbes and American Theatre Magazine, among others.

About Transforma Theatre, Inc.

Transforma is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to create interactive theater experiences that lie at the nexus of science, consciousness, and ritual. Transforma aligns different forms of theater with new technological innovations and the latest in scientific research in the fields of neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and epigenetics and communicates new possibilities to its audiences via a pioneering technique of storytelling. Transforma seeks to expand the understanding of the consciousness and shares this enlightenment through art and also aims to develop a close community of artists and scientists instilled with the freedom of thinking and creating in new and innovative ways. To learn more, please visit https://transformatheatre.com/.

