Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) To Hold Annual Mental Health Conference in Denver March 17-20, 2022
Four-day, In-person Event to Focus on Common Psychopathology: What Can the Past Tell us About the Future?
#ADAA2022 is a great chance to review updates in the field and common psychopathologies, to highlight novel findings in innovative treatment], and to explore how the past can inform the future.”SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADAA is excited to announce that this year's 2022 Annual Conference will be held in-person at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in Colorado. The four-day, event (March 17-20, 2022) will focus on improving treatments and finding cures for anxiety, depression, and co-occurring disorders.
— Lynnette A. Averill, PhD, Conference Co-Chair
This year’s Conference theme Common Psychopathology: What Can the Past Tell us About the Future? accommodates a wide range of presentations spanning human research as well as clinical applications and treatment. This will set the stage for presentations and conversations on the COVID-19 pandemic and other global stressors, racial trauma, civil and social unrest, as well as other important topics with significant implications for mental health.
“Research and clinical practices are ideal models for standing on the shoulders of giants,” said Chadi G. Abdallah, MD, Conference Co-Chair. “(We're) building the continually developing knowledge base we have, and pushing forward for improved treatments and interventions, decreasing mental health implications, and increasing support through education, social services, and policy.”
Keynote Addresses:
On Thursday, March 17, Patrice A. Harris, MD, MA, the CEO and Co-Founder of eMed and a visiting professor of psychiatry at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, will deliver Leadership in Times of Crisis and Beyond.
On Saturday, March 19, Daniel R. Weinberger, MD, the Director and CEO of the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) and a professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, Neuroscience and Genetic Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, will present Some Thoughts on the Genetic Tsunami in Psychiatry. Dr. Weinberger’s address will review some of this work, with special emphasis on selected inconvenient truths, specifically that genome wide association studies (GWAS) do not find genes per se, that actionable biology is far off despite all the data, and that the environment is increasingly emerging as the elephant in the room.
The Jerilyn Ross Lecture:
Do Psychedelics Have a Role in the Treatment of Depression?, will be presented by David Nutt, DM, FRCP, FRCPsych, FBPhS FMedSci DLaws, the Edmond J. Safra Professor of Neuropsychopharmacology in the Division of Brain Science, Dept of Medicine, Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College London.
Dr. Nutt conducted two clinical trials of psilocybin – a 25 mg psychedelic dose – in patients with depression. This lecture will discuss the implication of these trials and others clinical findings.
Scientific Research Symposium:
This year's symposium, From Fun to Flourishing: Why Positive Emotions are Needed for Anxiety and Depression (Now More Than Ever), (with educational support from Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies) is chaired by Charles Taylor, PhD.
Clinical Practice Symposium:
This year’s Clinical Practice Symposium, Working with Pregnant Mothers with Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders and Exploring the Impact of Prenatal Adversities on Future Psychopathology, will feature a panel of expert clinicians who will demonstrate key assessments and interventions practiced while working with pregnant mothers with mood and anxiety disorders during the perinatal period.
Master Clinician Sessions:
This year’s 12 master clinician sessions will reinforce the theme of the Conference and include sessions on dialectical behavior therapy, panic treatment, and treatment of OCD, depression, and anxiety. Educational Support for the Master Clinicians series provided by Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center.
Poster Sessions:
ADAA's poster sessions, supported by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, provide an opportunity for participants to interact one-on-one with researchers, ask questions, discuss findings, and share information.
Media Coverage:
Members of the media are invited to cover the Conference and will have the opportunity to interview experts, attend live sessions, and access on-demand sessions. To register as a member of the media, contact Lise Bram, ADAA’s Deputy Executive Director: lbram@adaa.org. Registration is limited to credentialed journalists and journalists who have assignment letters on the letterhead of a media organization.
