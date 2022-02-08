Texas-based Home Care Receives Top Customer Satisfaction Award for Fifth Consecutive Year
Divine Home Care Services of Waco, Texas announced today that it received the Best of Home Care Award for customer satisfaction for the fifth year in a row.
DIVINE Home Care Services announced today that it has received the 2022 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse. The Hillsboro-based agency receives this recognition for the fifth year in a row. The Provider of Choice Award is granted only to top-ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care. DIVINE Home Care Services is recognized among a select few home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide outstanding care. DIVINE has received the award consecutively for the last 5 years.
— Claudia Berdegue
Founded in 2012, DIVINE Home Care Services is the leading independent, fully licensed home care agency in Central Texas. The agency offers hourly visits to 24-hour care, companionship to Alzheimer’s care, and personal assistance and household services to clients in the comfort of their own homes. DIVINE has clients in Waco, Corsicana, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Clifton, Hillsboro, Whitney, White Bluff, Gatesville, Mc Gregor, West, and surrounding areas. Half of the agency's clients live in County Roads throughout Bosque County, Bell County, Coryell County, Ellis County, Johnson County, Hill County, Hood County, McLennan County, Navarro County and South Metroplex.
“We’re excited to congratulate DIVINE Home Care for their well-deserved achievement on earning the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award,” says Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. “It’s wonderful to see the hard work that DIVINE is putting in to provide high-quality care and employment – and their effort isn’t going unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers.”
Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice award-winning providers have contracted with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their clients by conducting live phone interviews with their clients each month. Because Home Care Pulse is a third-party company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback.
“We are extremely honored to receive this award, and extremely proud of our team, which despite the challenges has maintained the focus on the safety and wellbeing of our clients at all times” says Claudia Berdegué, Administrator and co-owner of DIVINE.
“At Home Care Pulse, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations,” says Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. “We are happy to recognize DIVINE Home Care Services as a Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice and to celebrate their accomplishments as a trusted home care provider.”
To find out more about DIVINE’s commitment to excellence, please visit the agency’s website at www.divinehomecareservices.com or call 254-294-3896 24/7.
