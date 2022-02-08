(New Report) Upper Limb Prosthetics Market size is anticipated to exceed a value of $1.04 billion by 2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics

On the basis of product type, the passive prosthetic devices segment held more share in the global upper limb prosthetics market in 2020.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by Product Type (Passive Prosthetic Devices, Myoelectric Prosthetic Devices, Body Powered Prosthetic Devices, Hybrid Prosthetic Devices) Component (Prosthetic Wrist, Prosthetic Arm, Prosthetic Elbow, Prosthetic Shoulder, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Upper extremity prostheses and other prosthetic devices are made for people with a variety of limb losses, from a partial hand amputation to complete or multiple limb loss. Amputation of one limb is termed as unilateral amputation, while amputation of both the right and the left limb is termed as bilateral amputation. A transradial amputation (below-elbow amputation) occurs through the long bones of the radius and ulna, while a transhumeral amputation (above-elbow amputation) occurs through the humerus. An amputation through a joint is called as disarticulation.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The disease is caused by a virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is transmitted from humans to humans. The upper limb prosthetics manufacture was disturbed in 2020 due to the slowdown of distribution chain of raw material.

Moreover, the manpower needed for the manufacturing plants were made to home quarantine or lockdown which made to shut down of the manufacturing plants of the prosthetic devices. In addition, the transportation was major issue for availability of the advanced prosthetic devices. The slowdown in the supply of the devices at the preferred location resulted in the negligence of the customers to have one.

On the basis of product type, the upper limb prosthetics market is categorized into passive prosthetic devices, myoelectric prosthetic devices, body powered prosthetic devices, hybrid prosthetic devices.

On the basis of component, the upper limb prosthetics market is segregated into prosthetic wrist, terminal devices, prosthetic arm, prosthetic elbow, and prosthetic shoulder.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

•CBPE Capital LLP (Blatchford Limited)

•Coapt LLC

•Colfax Corporation (DJO, LLC)

•Ossur (college park industries)

•Mobius Bionics LLC

•Motorica LLC

•Naked Prosthetics

•Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

•Protunix

•Steeper Group

