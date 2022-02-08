USDA Seeks Nominations for Members to Science and Research Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is soliciting continuous nominations for membership to its National Agricultural Research, Extension, Education, and Economics (NAREEE) Advisory Board and its committees. The NAREEE Board is comprised of 15 members representing a specific category of U.S. agricultural stakeholders, and the Board’s three committees include the Specialty Crop Committee (SCC), Citrus Disease Subcommittee (CDS) and National Genetic Resources Advisory Council (NGRAC). USDA expects to appoint or reappoint approximately 15 new Board and committee members in October 2022, in accordance with the federal statute.

“NAREEE Board members play an important advisory role for USDA’s science agencies as they shape and advance the large-scale, collaborative research initiatives needed to address tough challenges that our nation’s farmers, ranchers and consumers face. They provide critical input and connection to the most urgent research needs across the United States,” said Dr. Shefali Mehta, Deputy Under Secretary for USDA’s Research, Education and Economics (REE) mission area. “We are looking for professionals with diverse perspectives, backgrounds and scientific expertise to ensure research on our nation’s food and agricultural systems is fair and equitable and benefits all Americans.”

The NAREEE Advisory Board provides feedback to the Secretary of Agriculture, to USDA’s REE mission area, and to land-grant colleges and universities on food and agricultural research, education, extension and economics priorities and policies. The Advisory Board also provides reports and recommendations to the appropriate agricultural committees of the U.S. Congress.

USDA is seeking nominations for committee members from individuals with knowledge and interest in animal and plant genetics; citrus industry opportunities and barriers, especially citrus diseases; and specialty crops.

The Board seeks producers, academics, and persons in aquaculture, agriculture research, extension, educational institutions (especially those affiliated with minority serving institutions and colleges of veterinary medicine), state and local government, agricultural societies, public health organizations, producer organizations, industry, and rural and consumer organizations. Self-nominations are welcomed. The NAREEE Board will offer virtual meeting options for its twice per year meetings as well as the annual meetings of its committees/subcommittees. Nominations packages may be received continually until September 30, 2022, and should be sent by email to nareee@usda.gov. View the Federal Register notice for information on how to apply or visit the NAREEE website.

