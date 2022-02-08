The Create Cooking Challenge: My Family's Recipe Requirements are Available for Review Today

Submit Release
Five hosts from Create's favorite series will judge this year's Create Cooking Challenge.

Meet the Judges of this year's Create Cooking Challenge

Five Celebrity Judges will seek the best video and recipe reflecting the food, cultural, heritage and traditions of viewers. Home and pro chefs welcome.

Since 2016, APT has discovered amazing, diverse talent through these sponsored contests designed to engage public TV viewers interested in being part of Create TV's lifestyle content.”
— Cynthia A. Fenneman, President & CEO,American Public Television
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Create TV announces the launch of the next Create Cooking Challenge, the fifth of its national video contests designed to seek digital hosts for a lifestyle series. This year, the Create Cooking Challenge: My Family’s Recipe is focused upon the rich, diverse heritage of Americans and the foods of their families passed down through generations – sometimes versions of local or regional dishes. The Grand Prize Winner will host a web series on CreateTV.com. Create is one of the nation’s most-watched multicast channels, airing on 241 public TV stations and reaching 40 million viewers annually.

Sponsored by American Public Television (APT), the Create Cooking Challenge: My Family’s Recipe runs from March 8 to April 5, 2022. Entrants must submit online a short (two minutes or less), original video featuring their recipe, a short narrative about their cooking interests and the recipe, a photo of the finished dish, and the recipe. The contest will be judged by Create staff and a panel of some of public television’s most recognized hosts: Kevin Belton (Kevin Belton’s Cookin’ Louisiana), Pati Jinich (Pati’s Mexican Table), Diane Kochilas (My Greek Table), Nick Stellino (Storytellers in the Kitchen), and Martin Yan (Yan Can Cook!).

The panel will judge submissions based on an entrant’s demonstrated knowledge, ability to present ideas succinctly, overall telegenic appeal, uniqueness, and production values. The Grand Prize includes $4,000 cash and production equipment valued at $1,000 to complete a 10-episode digital series for CreateTV.com. The Second Prize Winner will receive $1,000 cash and the same production equipment valued at $1,000 to complete a 3-episode digital series for CreateTV.com. The contest is open to people 18 years of age and older - from home cooks to professional chefs. A total of 18 winners will be named.

A complete list of judging criteria, tips for creating your entry, official rules, and a preview copy of the submission form are available starting today at CreateTV.com/challenge/.

Sponsored by American Public Television. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the fifty United States,the District of Columbia and U. S. Territories. Age 18 years or over. Begins 3/8/22 at 12:01 a.m. ET; ends 4/5/22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For the complete Official Rules, visit www.CreateTV.com/challenge/ starting February 8, 2022. Void where prohibited by law.

About Create: Now in its 17th year, Create® is the premier lifestyle channel featuring public television’s most popular how-to series, focused on food, travel, home & garden, arts & crafts, fitness, and lifestyle. Create is produced and distributed by American Public Television (APT); The WNET Group (New York); and GBH Boston, in association with National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) and PBS. Create TV is carried by 241 local public television stations nationwide, reaching more than 83% of USTVHH, and is seen in 21 of the top 25 U.S. television markets. Create’s companion website CreateTV.com features extensive video, the Create TV schedule, program and host information.

