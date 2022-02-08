The Create Cooking Challenge: My Family's Recipe Requirements are Available for Review Today

Create Cooking Challenge logo Meet the Judges of this year's Create Cooking Challenge

Five Celebrity Judges will seek the best video and recipe reflecting the food, cultural, heritage and traditions of viewers. Home and pro chefs welcome.

Since 2016, APT has discovered amazing, diverse talent through these sponsored contests designed to engage public TV viewers interested in being part of Create TV's lifestyle content.” — Cynthia A. Fenneman, President & CEO,American Public Television