ContinuServe, UiPath Announces Partnership that Increases Market-Leading RPA Solutions

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContinuServe is excited to announce its official partnership with UiPath , an automation technology leader that specializes in robotic processing automation (RPA) solutions.



The partnership allows ContinuServe, a leader in IT and Finance Business Process Outsourcing, to bundle UiPath solutions with ContinuServe’s managed service, BPO and advisory services for clients seeking to optimize corporate business processes.

“Although we have been working with UiPath solutions for some time, we are now officially both a UiPath reseller and BPO partner which allows us to resell UiPath software or buy the licenses at a discount and bundle them as a service. We’re excited for this partnership that will undoubtedly drive additional value through the delivery of RPA solutions to our clients,” says Nate Medoff , co-founder and managing partner at ContinuServe.

Internally, ContinuServe will leverage the UiPath platform to reengineer and automate core services to achieve workforce productivity, co-develop innovative service solutions that leverage RPA capabilities, guide clients on best practices in leveraging RPA, and deploy RPA as part of its broader business process optimization initiatives.

In 2023, RPA is expected to reach $12 billion in the total addressable market, according to Forrester . RPA is also expected to eclipse cloud, IoT and blockchain, receiving the most significant investment focus for enterprise buyers looking to achieve operational effectiveness, according to Gartner .

About ContinuServe

Founded in 2003, ContinuServe is a leading provider of back-office consulting and outsourcing services to mid-market companies. ContinuServe is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and maintains delivery capabilities across the US and Globally.

About UiPath

UiPath ’s product roadmap provides a complete business automation solution and comprehensive path to Artificial Intelligence (AI), allowing clients to build enterprise-level AI and Machine Learning capabilities with a transparent and auditable rules-based approach.

