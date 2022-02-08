Submit Release
DATCP Announces Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board Election Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 8, 2022 Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board (WCPB) election results. The following corn producers started their three-year terms as elected members of the WCPB on February 1, 2022:

  • District 4: Calvin Dalton of Endeavor Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Waushara, Marquette, and Columbia counties ​

  • District 8: Casey Kelleher of Whitewater Jefferson, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties

  • District 9: Randy Hughes of Janesville Green and Rock counties​  

About the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board

The Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board is composed of nine producers in nine districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin corn growers. This funding is used to support the corn industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown corn.

DATCP administers elections for all Wisconsin market orders. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

