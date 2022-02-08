COMMISSIONER MILLER ENCOURAGES ORGANIZATIONS TO APPLY FOR PARTICIPATION IN 2022 SUMMER NUTRITION PROGRAMS

AUSTIN - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today announced the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is accepting applications for its 2022 Summer Meals Programs. These programs connect eligible agencies and organizations with federal funds to provide healthy meals for Texas children who may not always have access to good nutrition when school cafeterias are closed for summer.

“I encourage any eligible organization to apply,” Commissioner Miller said. “Texas children depend on a nutritious meal all year long- not just during the school year. Serving summer meals helps to strengthen Texas communities by giving kids an active, healthy summer. Join TDA in this effort to ensure these kids get what they need to succeed in the classroom.”

Almost 20 percent of Texas children are considered food insecure, meaning they have limited or uncertain access to adequate food. TDA works to address childhood hunger during the summer by partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to administer two federally funded Summer Meal Programs. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) provides schools, nonprofit summer camps, governmental entities, and other nonprofit organizations with the opportunity to serve meals to children across Texas. Schools have the option of participating in the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) or SFSP, allowing them to continue meal service after the academic year ends.

Organizations contract with TDA to serve meals at sites in designated areas, such as areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Meals will be provided to individuals aged 18 and under without charge. Adults over the age of 18 are eligible for summer meals if they are determined by a state educational agency or local public educational agency to have a mental or physical disability and who participate in a public or nonprofit private school program established for people with mental or physical disabilities.

All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with TDA. Approved SSO and SFSP sponsors, operating in accordance with federal and state regulations, will be reimbursed for meals served to children. All new sponsors are required to take training courses before participating in SFSP. Some applications may require additional review, and sponsors are encouraged to visit SquareMeals.org to determine if their organization falls into this category. The SFSP application deadline for new sponsors and those requiring more thorough review is April 15, 2022. All other returning SFSP sponsors must apply by May 1, 2022. The deadline for all SSO applications is May 31, 2022. TDA will provide guidance to sponsors currently operating and those that plan to apply to operate one of the summer nutrition programs as soon as more information is available.

For more information about TDA’s Summer Meal Programs, please visit www.SquareMeals.org.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

###