FINANCIAL EDUCATION IN THE WORKPLACE AS LOCAL BUSINESSES TEAM UP
MD, Diane Brown, Dovecote Windows, invited, fellow BNI Cotswold member Financial Adviser, Ady Suter to present a Workplace Financial Education Session.
Ady presented very clearly why planning for retirement from as early as you can will set you up to be much more successful in later life.”WITNEY, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial advice is often something that is added to a long list of 'to-do's' but often something many of us don't get around to looking into until it is too late. Managing Director of Dovecote Windows, Diane Brown was aware of this and instead of leaving things to chance, she wanted to offer something to her young team, that would equip them to make some proactive and sensible financial decisions. Diane invited, fellow BNI Cotswold member and Financial Adviser, Ady Suter to come along to Dovecote Windows and present a Workplace Financial Education Session for the team.
Ady presented a concise, relatable and interactive talk entitled 'Improving your Financial Wellbeing; From Start to Start' covering topics including investments, insurance, compound interest, mortgages and pensions. The Dovecote Windows team were all given a worksheet to complete, during the session and other parts for a later date, offering the opportunity to evaluate their own short, medium and long-term goals, advice on how to achieve those goals and the things to consider along the way.
Jamie, an employee at Dovecote Windows said
"Ady's presentation was very insightful and full of information that I think would be useful to all of us. He presented very clearly why planning for retirement from as early as you can will set you up to be much more successful in later life. It's definitely got me thinking about my future finances and setting up wills, health insurance etc and I wouldn't hesitate to get in contact with Ady if I needed help with any financial planning."
Financial planning is for everyone to think about, but it can be daunting dealing with it by yourself, so why not get a helping hand and extra guidance? It is such a good initiative for business owners to think about for their employees, and is wonderful when local businesses can provide these services for each other.
Dovecote Windows and Doors are based in Witney, covering Oxfordshire, Cheltenham, Newbury, Swindon and Cirencester areas.
Ady Suter Financial Adviser is based in Witney and helps his client to make sense, take control of, and get real value from their retirement, investment, and financial planning choices.
