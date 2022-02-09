Off-Street Parking Management System Market Sales are Projected to Reach US$ 5.5 Bn by 2029

Off Street Parking Management System Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off Street Parking Management System Market 2022-2029

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Off Street Parking Management System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Off Street Parking Management System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The off-street parking management system market will be valued at US$5.7 bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 9.10% between 2015 and 2022. The valuation of the market in 2015 was US$3.4 bn.

The demand for off-street parking management systems will be on the rise due to several reasons, says the PMR report. Increasing parking facilities and increasing preference of consumers for off-street parking that features integration of parking resources, surveillance and safety, and automated payment are bolstering the demand for off-street parking management systems.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – 3M Company, Amono Corporation, IBM Corporation, Xerox Corporation, and Skidata AG., Cubic Corporation, Tiba Parking LLC, Nortech Control Systems Limited, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, and SWARCO AG and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Off Street Parking Management System.

In present times, environmental deterioration is a concern that has caught the attention of welfare agencies across the world. In this regard, vehicular carbon emissions, which are significantly associated with environmental degradation, are what these agencies are seeking to reduce at every level. Thus, the use of technology-enabled traffic management solutions for parking directions, slot reservations, and enhanced parking experience, which saves on fuel indirectly to some extent, is encouraging the deployment of off-street parking management systems.

In technologically advanced countries such as Japan, the parking systems business sector consistently endeavors to implement eco-friendly initiatives for traffic congestion problems that also offer economical parking management solutions, security against crimes, and safety from accidents in these facilities. As such, the deployment of off-street parking management systems has been on a rise in the country.

In 2015, North America stood as the largest market for off-street parking management systems, accounting for 29.8% of the overall market. However, the Middle East and Africa region will exhibit the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. The development of smart cities with the involvement of tech-savvy international companies in the region is facilitating the deployment of these systems.

Key Stakeholders

Off Street Parking Management System Market Manufacturers

Off Street Parking Management System Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Off Street Parking Management System Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Off-Street Parking Management System Market - Report Highlights

A detailed overview of parent market of Off-Street Parking Management System market

Changing Off-Street Parking Management System market dynamics in the industry

In-depth segmentation of the Off-Street Parking Management System market

Historical, current, and projected Off-Street Parking Management System market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in Off-Street Parking Management System market

Competitive landscape of the Off-Street Parking Management System market

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on Off-Street Parking Management System market performance

Must-have information for Off-Street Parking Management System market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

