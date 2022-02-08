Lane Restrictions on Interstate 81 Northbound and Southbound in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – PennDOT will be performing work on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound today through Thursday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Motorists should use caution when driving through a work zone. Work will be performed as follows:

Tuesday Feb. 8 on Interstate 81 southbound between Exit #165 (Mountaintop/Wilkes Barre) and Exit #164 (Nanticoke);

Wednesday Feb. 9 on Interstate 81 northbound between Exit #164 (Nanticoke) and Exit #165 (Mountaintop/Wilkes Barre); and

Thursday Feb. 10 on Interstate 81 southbound at Exit #165 (Mountaintop/Wilkes Barre) and Interstate 81 northbound at Exit #164 (Nanticoke).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

# # #