Agricultural Packaging Market to surpass USD 8.3 billion by 2030 Growth Analysis, Share, Market size, Growth Strategy

Global Agricultural Packaging Market to surpass USD 8.3 billion by 2030 from USD 4.23 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.21 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

Fatpos Global has released a report titled "Agricultural packaging Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" which is anticipated to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 5.21% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, Nowadays people have become better aware of the waste of agro-based foodstuffs and their degradation as major drivers for agricultural packaging. Like many papers, newspapers publish only on grain, food, and other agro-based products that influence the minds of consumers in a positive way. In addition, the government is taking numerous initiatives in order to properly store and package these products to ensure low waste.

“Nowadays people have become better aware of the waste of agro-based foodstuffs and their degradation as major drivers for agricultural packaging. Like many papers, newspapers publish only on grain, food, and other agro-based products that influence the minds of consumers in a positive way. In addition, the government is taking numerous initiatives in order to properly store and package these products to ensure low waste.” said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Agricultural Packaging Market: Key Players

• Amcor Limited

• Bemis Company, Inc. (US)

• Sonoco Products Company (US)

• Greif Inc. (US)

• Mondi Group (South Africa)

• Packaging Corporation of America (US)

• NNZ Group (Netherlands)

• LC Packaging International BV (Netherlands)

• Silgan Holdings, Inc. (US)

• Proampac LLC (US)

• Other Prominent Players

Agriculture is the world's most globalized sector. Agricultural packaging will contribute to food preservation and protection, as a large proportion of foodstuffs are transported over thousands of kilometers, and maximum food share is wasted during that whole process due to inadequate treatment such as insufficient storage and packaging. They can be packed in a way that allows for longer shelf life and keeps the product fresh. Agricultural packaging helps to preserve the original properties of packaged and transported agricultural products.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Agricultural Packaging market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by barrier strength into Low, Medium, and High. By product, market is segmented into pouches & bags, bottles & cans, drums, and others (sacks, tubes, and jars). Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Agricultural packaging Segments:

By Barrier Strength

• Low

• Medium

• High

By Product

• Pouches & Bags

• Bottles & Cans

• Drums

• Others

