Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Is Expected to Reach $7.67 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle, increase in demand of collagen peptide and gelatin as a functional ingredient in the food processing industry, and surge in consumption of nutraceuticals drive the growth of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market. Also, there has been a steep increase in demand for collagen peptide products and its supplements among consumers during the pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market was estimated at $4.55 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $7.67 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle, increase in demand of collagen peptide and gelatin as a functional ingredient in the food processing industry, and surge in consumption of nutraceuticals drive the growth of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market. On the other hand, stringent food regulations toward animal-origin food additives and rise in the act of animal cruelty in animal farms & slaughterhouse impede the growth to some extent. However, growing awareness in the emerging countries has been beneficial for the market growth.

Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3903

Covid-19 scenario-

There has been a steep increase in demand for collagen peptide products and its supplements among consumers during the pandemic. Consumers are now looking forward to shifting to products that can provide them multidimensional support and long-term immunity. This factor has impacted the global collagen peptide and gelatin market positively.

This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The global collagen peptide and gelatin market is analyzed across product type, source, application, and region.

Based on source, the bovine segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3903?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the food segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3903

The key market players analyzed in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market report include Darling Ingredients, Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Weishardt Group, Trobas Gelatine B.V., GELITA AG, Holista Colltech Limited, GELNEX, LAPI GROUP SpA., Tessenderlo Group, Collagen Solutions, Plc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com