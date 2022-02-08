Global Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market to Surpass US$ 680 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global cardiac remote patient monitoring device market is estimated to be valued at US$ 396 Mn in 2021 and is expected to increase to US$ 680 Mn by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market:

Key trends in the market are increasing applications of cardiac monitors, investments in R&D of heart diseases detection and increasing collaborations, partnerships, agreements, mergers, and acquisitions among key players.

For instance, in September 2021, Philips, which operates in the areas of Imaging Systems, Patient Care & Clinical Informatics, Home Healthcare and Customer Services, signed an agreement to acquire Cardiologs, a France-based medical technology company. As per the agreement, the Cardiologs will be further strengthening the Philips cardiac monitoring and diagnostics offering with innovative software technology.

Request sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4893

Furthermore, key players operating in the cardiac remote patient monitoring device market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as approvals, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, in order to strengthen their market presence in the global market. For instance, in July 2021, Medtronic plc, a global leader in medical technology, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for two AccuRhythm Al algorithms for use with LINQ ll insertable cardiac monitor. It improves the information which physicians receives and according to that the physician diagnose and treat abnormal heart rhythms.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Cardiac remote patient monitoring device market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, owing to rising product launches and approvals. For instance, in April 2019, Current Health, a healthcare company, received Class II clearance for an artificial intelligence (AI)-based wearable remote patient monitoring platform (RPM), from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for post-acute care. It can be used in both hospital setting and home care setting.

Among product type, cardiac monitors is expected to account for largest market share during the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Broadband Plan drafted, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the use of remote patient monitoring technology in conjunction with electronic health records (EHR) could save the health care industry US$ 700 Bn over the following 15 to 20 years.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global cardiac remote patient monitoring device market include A & D Medical, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific, GE Healthcare, Honeywell, Medtronic plc, Nihon Khoden, Philips Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, St. Jude Medical, VitalConnect Inc., OSYPKA, MeTrax GmbH, and Lepu Medical Technology.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4893

Market Segmentation:

Global Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market, By Application: Cardiac Arrhythmia Ischemic Diseases Hypertension

Global Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market, By End Users:

Hospitals Cardiac Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market , by Product Type (Cardiac Monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Hematological Monitors, and Others), by Application (Cardiac Arrhythmia, Diabetes, Ischemic Disease, Hypertension, Sleep Apnea, Chronic Respiratory Diseases, and Hyperlipidemia), by End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Long-term Care Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

Veterinary Telemedicine Market , by Type (By Telephone, By Internet, and Other), by Application (Radiographic Reporting, CT Reporting, X-Ray & PACS Advice, MRI Reporting, and Other), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com