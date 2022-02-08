Traffic Sensor Market 2022 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast to 2028 | EFKON AG, TransCore, SWARCO AG, SICK AG

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Traffic sensors are used to collect road traffic information for signal control. These sensors use the ultrasonic Doppler Effect. They detect vehicles travelling in a particular direction using a Doppler Effect according to the speed of the vehicle. Traffic sensors are widely used for data collection, automatic incident detection, and traffic management. They provide data regarding traffic, speed, and area occupancy to avoid congestion in the large metropolitan areas.

Moreover, they help distinguish different service levels such as congestion, fluid, queue, and dense, and improve the efficiency of transportation networks. Passive acoustic sensors, passive infrared sensors, ultrasonic sensors, microwave radar sensors, magnetometers, video image processors, laser radar sensors, ands inductive-loop detectors are types of traffic sensors. The Inductive Loop Detector sensor is one of the most common sensors in traffic management.

Major Key players in this Market:

• EFKON AG

• Kapsch TrafficCom AG

• TransCore

• International Road Dynamics Inc.

• Kistler Group

• Flir Systems Inc.

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• SWARCO AG

• Q-Free ASA

• SICK AG

• Axis Communications AB

• Raytheon Company

• Siemens AG

Drivers & Trends

Traffic Sensor Market Segmentation into:

On the basis of sensor type, the global traffic sensor market is segmented into:

· Inductive loops

· Infrared sensors

· Piezoelectric sensors

· Magnetic sensors

· Image sensors

· LiDAR sensors

· Thermal sensors

· Radar sensors

· Acoustic sensors

· Bending plates

On the basis of application, the global traffic sensor market is segmented into:

· Traffic monitoring

· Vehicle measurement and profiling

· Weigh in motion

· Automated tolling or e-toll

On the basis of regions, the global traffic sensor market is classified into:

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East

· Africa

Regional Outlook:

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

• To Dissect and Study the Global Traffic Sensor Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption, Status (2013-2017) And Forecast (2021-2026);

• Focuses on The Key Traffic Sensor Manufacturers, To Study the Capacity, Production, Value, Market Share and Development Plans in Future.

• Focuses on The Global Key Manufacturers, To Define, Describe and Dissect the Market Competition Landscape, Swot Analysis.

• To Define, Describe and Forecast the Request by Type, Operation and Region.

• To Dissect the Global and Crucial Regions Request Implicit and Advantage, Occasion and Challenge, Conditions and Pitfalls.

• To Identify Significant Trends and Factors Driving or Inhibiting the Request Growth.

• To Dissect the Openings in The Request for Stakeholders by Relating the High Growth Parts.

• To Strategically Dissect Each Submarket with Respect to Individual Growth Trend and Their Donation to The Request

• To Dissect Competitive Developments Similar as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Accessions in The Request

