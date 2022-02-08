Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the low earth orbit satellites market size is expected to grow from $3.50 billion in 2021 to $4.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth in the LEO satellites market is mainly due to the increasing adoption of low earth orbit satellites in various sectors, rising importance across communications and defense industries, increasing awareness regarding new forms of technology, integration of IoT, machine learning, rapid advancements in the aerospace, robust government support, increasing preferences towards software-defined payloads for communication satellites, miniaturization of satellite, and growing advancements in payload systems. As per TBRC’s low earth orbit satellites market research the market is expected to reach $9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.5%. The increasing adoption of low earth orbit satellites in various sectors is expected to increase the growth of the low earth orbit satellites market growth in the forecast period.

The low earth orbit satellites market consists of sales of low earth orbit satellites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture low earth orbit satellites. A low earth orbit satellite is an object that orbits the earth at lower altitudes than geosynchronous satellites. It is normally between 1000 km and 160 km above the earth. They are commonly used for communications, military reconnaissance, spying, and other imaging applications.

Global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market Trends

The launch of advanced low earth orbit satellites is gaining significant popularity in the low earth orbit satellites market. Major players operating in the low earth orbit satellite sector are focusing on satellite launches to provide global connectivity.

Global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market Segments

The global low earth orbit satellites market is segmented:

By Type: Femto, Pico, Nano, Micro, Mini

By Sub-System: Payload, Structure, Telecommunication, On-Board Computer, Power System, Attitude Control, Propulsion System

By Application: Technology Development, Earth Observation and Remote Sensing, Communication, Space Exploration, Surveillance

By End-User: Commercial, Civil, Government, Others

By Geography: The global LEO satellites market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides low earth orbit satellites market overviews, low earth orbit satellites market analysis and forecasts LEO satellite market size and growth, low earth orbit satellites market share, low earth orbit satellites market segments and geographies, LEO satellites market players, low earth orbit satellites market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The LEO satellites market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Northrop Grumman, Kepler Communications, SpaceX, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defence and Space, SSL, Globalstar, and BAE System.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

