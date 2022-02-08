Legacy Concierge Changes the Game of Estate Management with partner Argos Funeral Services
CEO Betsy Ehrenberg announced today that Argos Funeral services, will incorporate the Legacy Concierge suite of services into offerings for their clientele.
Our pilot program for our ‘Approved LOCKYT(TM) Provider’ starts with Argos Funeral Services.”SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Betsy Ehrenberg announced today that Argos Funeral services, based in California, will incorporate the Legacy Concierge suite of services into their offerings for their clientele. Ms. Ehrenberg states, “Our pilot program for our ‘Approved LOCKYT(TM) Provider’ starts with Argos Funeral Services. Argos now represents LOCKYT(TM) as an approved seller of estate planning services and the location, control, curation and collection of your Digital After Life.”
— Betsy Ehrenberg, CEO, Legacy Concierge
Argos Co-owner Judah Ben-Hur adds, “With Legacy Concierge, we can offer a new set of services that also assist in their planning. We are excited about the partnership and being among the first organizations to implement this program of Approved LOCKYT(TM) Providers. We are helping families anticipate and create financial arrangements with our funeral homes to pay, in advance of need, the costs of funeral, cremation, and burial. Good Planning enables you to make careful decisions about your family’s future and spares them the burden of making choices, post death regarding details of your final services and their financial health for the future.”
The digital asset discovery and protection problem is huge - it is costly to ignore. Unaddressed, the problem puts client’s wealth at risk and jeopardizes control of over 200 digital assets.
Ms. Ehrenberg closes, “Our LOCKYT Promise organizes digital assets, trust and estate documents, and contacts inside a secure Legacy Vault. LOCKYT provides account closure of social, shopping, subscriptions, club memberships, travel, passport, email, websites, financial and credit/debit cards, retirement accounts, housing services, insurance, annuity accounts and so much more.”
About Argos Funeral Services
Servicing all cities in Southern California, our professional staff has over thirty-three combined years of experience caring for families. Offering a sensitive and compassionate response to everyone's needs, regardless of faith. We create a personalized funeral ceremony that expresses the individuality and unique traits of your loved one. Extraordinary requests and challenges are welcomed. We offer a unique, Personal Service that is available 24/7. Our professional staff will maintain your personal and business privacy.
Argos Cremations & Burials
Southern California's Most Trusted Cremation and Burial Services!
Tel: (424) 383-1990
argosfunerals@gmail.com
22750 Hawthorne Blvd. # 230
Torrance, California 90505
https://www.argoscremationsandburials.com
About Legacy Concierge
Legacy Concierge LOCKYTTM empowers families and loved ones to manage a decedent's Digital After Life (B2C) and scales seamlessly for professional trust officers and family offices managers (B2B) to provide additional posthumous services for their clients. LOCKYTTM comprehensive services bridge the gap between estate planning and estate probate management guiding families and loved ones through their grief by locating, controlling, curating, and collecting assets in an estate.
Founded in 2017 by Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Betsy Ehrenberg, Legacy Concierge who discovered the problematic issues around estate probate as she was advising a recent widow. Through extensive research in law and finance Legacy Concierge was established to provide a service product to preserve estate value, minimize financial and emotional loss after death.
Betsy Ehrenberg, CEO
Betsy@legacy-concierge.com
Santa Fe, New Mexico
www.legacy-concierge.com
Betsy Ehrenberg
Legacy Concierge
+1 (650) 380-0688
info@legacy-concierge.com
