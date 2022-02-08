Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market Worth US$ 744.4million by 2027 Says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Pre-filled Saline Syringes Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, End User, and Geography.’ The Global Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market is expected to reach US$ 744.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 402.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pre-filled saline syringes market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Pre-filled saline syringes are single-dose packet of saline to which a needle has been fixed by the manufacturer. These are medical consumables that are used in hospitals and clinics for clearing intravenous lines (IVs), any medicine or perishable liquids used to keep the arterial lines and entry point clean and sterile. The growth of the Pre-Filled Saline Syringes in healthcare market is attributed to the increased medication errors, risk of cross-contamination in multi-dose vials, increase in home care and self-injectable medicines to avoid visits to hospitals, and increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections are key drivers for the growth of the market. However, factors such as stringent regulatory criteria for approval pre-filled saline syringes are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005460/

Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are, BD, Cardinal Health, MedXL Inc., Guerbet Group, Sterisets Medical Products, DBM, B. Braun Medical Inc., Wolf Medical Inc., Aquabiliti and Baxter Healthcare Corporation. The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 2018, MedXL expanded the business by registering its products of pre-filled saline syringes in Singapore.

Global pre-filled saline syringes market, based on the type was segmented into 3ml Syringes, 5ml Syringes, 10ml Syringes, and Others. In 2018, the 3 ml Syringes segment held the largest share of the market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to high demand for hospital disposables, ease of use, easy availability, and the growing number of multispecialty hospitals. Moreover, the 3 ml syringe segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and hospital acquired diseases that trigger increased utilization of pre-filled saline syringes which helps to avoid the cross medication.

Key factors driving the market are increasing medication errors, risk of cross-contamination in multi-dose vials, increase in, and self-injectable medicines to avoid visits to hospitals. However, factors such as frequent product recall and stringent regulatory requirements can restrict market growth.

The COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The COVID-19 crisis has overburdened public health systems in many countries and highlighted the strong need for sustainable investment in health systems. As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the healthcare industry is expected to see a drop in growth. The life sciences segment thrives due to increased demand for invitro diagnostic products and rising research and development activities worldwide. However, the medical technologies and imaging segment is witnessing drop in sales due to a smaller number of surgeries being carried out and delayed or prolonged equipment procurement.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market Growth Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00005460/

Growing Applications of Pre-Filled Saline Syringes in Healthcare to Drive Pre-Filled Saline Syringes in Healthcare Market Growth

Pre-filled saline syringes are widely used in hospitals, nursing homes, and some types of pre-filled saline syringes can be used at home too. Pre-filled saline syringes are used to clean out an intravenous (IV) catheter, to prevent blockage and remove any medicine left in the catheter area after an IV infusion. Thus rising prevalence of chronic diseases like CVD, cancer, diabetes, and others drives the market growth of pre-filled saline syringes.

Also, according to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2018.

Hospital-acquired infections affect the patients not only during their stay in the hospitals but also post patient’s discharge from hospitals. Pre-filled saline syringes are designed to reduce hospital-acquired infections, reduce the risk of medication errors, and lower the risk of catheter damage. Moreover, these occupational infections are observed to be common within the hospital and nursing staff too. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare-associated infections every year, leading to significant morbidity and mortality around the world. The WHO Healthcare Associated Infections fact sheet of 2016 suggests that of every 100 hospitalized patients at a given time, seven patients in the developed countries and ten patients in developing countries get the hospital-acquired infection.

Medical supplies are widely used for the geriatric population as it assists the healthcare professionals to administer medication/ hormone/ nutrition and others. For instance, cancer is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in aging population that later primarily attributable to various chronic complications. The number of aging people with cancer is increasing due to increased lifespan and the increased prevalence of cancer in the geriatric population worldwide. Prefilled saline syringes are a regular requirement for cancer patients provides more flexibility while giving them greater control of the disease.

Order a Copy of Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2027 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005460/

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/pre-filled-saline-syringes-market

More Research: https://galleonnews.com/author/theinsightpartners/

