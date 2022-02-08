Global Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2022 Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the consumer goods and general rental centers market size is expected to grow from $142.32 billion in 2021 to $157.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s consumer goods and general rental centers market analysis the market is expected to reach $229.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The consumer goods and general rental centers (equipment rental centers) market consists of sales of consumer goods and general rental centers services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent out or lease personal and household-type goods. Establishments in this market generally provide short-term rental although in some instances, the goods may be leased for longer periods of time. These establishments often operate from a retail-like or storefront facility.

Global Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market Trends

Consumer goods and general rental centers are increasingly investing in marketing their products through How-to and DIY videos and tips through online channels. DIY or Do-It-Yourself and How-to sections on their websites include methods to use their products, decorate, repair furniture, comparative analysis of equipment, product purchasing guide and home furnishing.

Global Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market Segments

The global consumer goods and general rental center market is segmented:

By Type: Consumer Goods Rental, General Rental Centers

By Application: Electronics, Healthcare, Formal Wear and Costume, Video Tape and Disc, Recreational Goods

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments Covered: Consumer Electronics and Appliances Rental, Formal Wear and Costume Rental, Video Tape and Video Games Rental, Other Consumer Goods Rental, Audio Visual Equipment Rental, Contractors and Builders Tools and Equipment Rental, Home Repair Tools Rental, Lawn and Garden Equipment Rental, Other Equipment Rental

By Geography: The global general rental centers and consumer goods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides consumer goods and general rental centers market outlook, consumer goods and general rental centers market analysis, consumer goods and general rental centers global market forecast, consumer goods and general rental centers global market growth, consumer goods and general rental centers market share, consumer goods and general rental centers market segments and geographies, consumer goods and general rental centers market players, consumer goods and general rental centers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The consumer goods and general rental centers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The home depot, Aaron's Inc, SK Holdings, CORT, Rent-A-Center Inc, JCDecaux Group, HSS Hire Group plc, EVI Industries, Inc. (EnviroStar, Inc), Red-D-Arc and Axia Acquisition Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

