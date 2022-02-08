Signal Jammer Market Size, Share, Growth, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028 | Stratign, Raytheon, BAE

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

A signal jammer is a type of software that disrupts the signal being used by a cellular telephone network. Signal jammer is done intentionally to interfere with other wireless communication devices. Signal jammer refers to blocking or limiting the signal being used by a cellular telephone network in order to prevent interference. Commonly called cell-blockers, signal jammers, GPS jammers, cell stoppers, or text messengers, a signal jammer effectively holds up the cellular signal in a certain area, generating a form of signal clutter that effectively blocks all communication coming in and going out from that particular area. Some common uses for a signal jammer are allowing emergency or safety dispatchers to better communicate with the outside world, preventing or reducing traffic jams caused by excessive traffic, and jamming cellular phones to prevent interruptions caused by emergencies or dangerous situations.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Signal Jammer Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Signal Jammer Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Signal Jammer Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

• WolvesFleet Technology

• Stratign

• NDR Resource International

• MCTECH TECHNOLOGY

• Lockheed Martin

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Harris Corporation

• HSS Development

• Raytheon

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Signal Jammer market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

On the basis of application, the global signal jammer market is classified into:

Military and defense

Home security

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Signal Jammer Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 affected the global economy adversely and the impact has been very strong on every sector of the world, which also includes the electronics sector. There was a huge absence of laborers in the production plants, especially in the developed nations, where cases were very high, such as the United States. For instance, according to World Health Organization, in the U.S. from 3rd January 2020 to 24th August 2021 there have been around 7,588,957 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 623,900 deaths directly attributed to the virus. These factors affected the growth of the global signal jammer market negatively.

Key Takeaways

• The size of the global signal jammer market was evaluated at around US$ 2619.2 million in 2019 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach around US$ 4407.9, owing to the increasing product launches by key market players. For instance, in September 2020, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was awarded a contract of around US$ 104.0 million in order to produce and deliver Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures jammer systems in order to secure the Super Hornet and F/A-18 Hornet Aircraft from electronic dangers.

• North America is expected to hold a major share of the global signal jammer market, owing to the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region. For instance, in January 2021, the US Navy awarded a contract of US$ 4.0 million to BAE Systems in order to demonstrate the RFCM system's ability for increasing the security capability of a new generation US Navy Aircraft called P-8A Poseidon. Moreover, the increasing investments in military activities are expected to enhance the growth of the market.

• The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global signal jammer market, owing to the increasing military activities in the region. For instance, according to India Today, the total expenditure on defense in India is around 15.5% of the total budget of the central government and around 2.1% of the nation's gross domestic product for the year 2020-21. Moreover, the increasing expansion of the security electronics market is expected to create traction.

